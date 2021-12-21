© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local

StoryCorps Mobile Tour: Vince Winkel's lasting legacy at WHQR

WHQR | By Hannah Breisinger,
Katelyn FreundKelly Kenoyer
Published December 21, 2021 at 5:00 AM EST
vince_winkel.jpg

WHQR has had a lot of talented people pass through its newsroom over the years. In this Storycorps conversation, former News Fellow Katelyn Freund and former All Things Considered host Hannah Breisinger talk about Vince Winkel, a long-time reporter at WHQR, who mentored them both.

In this StoryCorps conversation, former WHQR All Things Considered Host Hannah Breisinger and former News Fellow Katelyn Freund talk about their friend and mentor Vince Winkel, who reported for this station for many years.

They discuss his warm personality, his love of motorcycles, and how a stroke prematurely ended his career. Both say he was a mentor and a friend to them while they were at WHQR.

The conversation comes from this year’s StoryCorps Mobile Tour visit to Wilmington – the first in-person interview sessions since the Pandemic hit nearly two years ago.

Since its founding in 2003, StoryCorps has recorded countless intimate conversations across the country – all of which are archived in the Library of Congress, and many of which you’ve probably heard on NPR.

Stay tuned to WHQR this winter for more from StoryCorps Wilmington, featuring stories from all walks of life in the Cape Fear region.

Tags

LocalLatest newsVince Winkel
Hannah Breisinger
Hannah is WHQR's All Things Considered host, and also reports on science, the environment, and climate change. She enjoys loud music, documentaries, and stargazing; and is the proud mother of three cats, a dog, and many, many houseplants. Contact her via email at hbreisinger@whqr.org, or on Twitter @hbreisinger.
See stories by Hannah Breisinger
Katelyn Freund
Katelyn Freund is a nonfiction student at UNCW's MFA Creative Writing program. She holds degrees in Spanish and English. In her time not spent working as WHQR's CoastLine Producer, she enjoys shooting pool, humor writing, and snacking.
See stories by Katelyn Freund
Kelly Kenoyer
Kelly Kenoyer is an Oregonian transplant new to the East Coast. She attended University of Oregon’s School of Journalism as an undergraduate, and later received a Master’s in Journalism from University of Missouri- Columbia. Contact her on Twitter @Kelly_Kenoyer or by email: KKenoyer@whqr.org.
See stories by Kelly Kenoyer