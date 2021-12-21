StoryCorps Mobile Tour: Vince Winkel's lasting legacy at WHQR

In this StoryCorps conversation, former WHQR All Things Considered Host Hannah Breisinger and former News Fellow Katelyn Freund talk about their friend and mentor Vince Winkel, who reported for this station for many years.

They discuss his warm personality, his love of motorcycles, and how a stroke prematurely ended his career. Both say he was a mentor and a friend to them while they were at WHQR.

The conversation comes from this year’s StoryCorps Mobile Tour visit to Wilmington – the first in-person interview sessions since the Pandemic hit nearly two years ago.

Since its founding in 2003, StoryCorps has recorded countless intimate conversations across the country – all of which are archived in the Library of Congress, and many of which you’ve probably heard on NPR.

Stay tuned to WHQR this winter for more from StoryCorps Wilmington, featuring stories from all walks of life in the Cape Fear region.