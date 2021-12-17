Wilmington's Temple of Israel seeks community help in restoring its historic building

The Temple has been closed since 2020 due to flood damage and old age deterioration. The building is the oldest Jewish house of worship still in use in the state of North Carolina.

The Temple was built in 1876 and the campaign's name honors the 150th anniversary of the founding of the Temple of Israel congregation in 1871.

Glenn Tetterton, co-chair of the campaign, guided a tour inside the temple, where he talks about the building’s unique features — like a 200-year-old chandelier.

The Temple also has a Pilcher-Tracker organ that dates back to 1906, it's one of only three organs that remain in use.

He says the significance of the building is why this campaign is so important.

“It's been part of the historic fabric of Wilmington, for a century and a half. We just don't want to lose what we were granted by our forebears," he said.

Private fundraising began two months ago, and the campaign has already raised more than $200,000, 40% of its $500,000 goal.

Family members and friends of the congregation contributed to the money that has been raised so far.

