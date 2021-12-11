UNCW board approves 3% tuition hike for non-resident students, increases to housing and meal-plan rates

The UNCW Board of Trustees voted in a meeting Friday to increase the tuition of non-resident undergraduate and graduate students by 3% for the 2022-2023 academic school year.

Currently, in-state tuition is $4,443 ($4,719 for graduate students) and out-of-state tuition is $18,508 ($18,548 for graduate students). Nonresident tuition would go up to $19,063 ($19,104 for graduate students). The increase is forecast to generate $889,671 in additional revenue — according to a presentation during the meeting, that's enough to meet the 'identified needs' for tuition remission, which covers the difference between in- and out-of-state tuition to help UNCW recruit graduate, teaching, and research assistants. It would also assist with faculty and staff retention..

Board members compared the proposed combined tuition and fee rate for nonresident undergraduates from UNCW's "peer group," which ranged from $47,038 for William and Mary on the high end to $12,942 for University of South Dakota on the low end. The tuition increase would keep UNCW's rate in the 'first quartile,' or the bottom 25% of combined costs across the peer group.

The University has seen an influx of non-resident students over the last few years. The incoming class of non-resident students was over 18%, which is the state's cap for out of state enrollment.

Student input, other increases

Students were not in favor of the tuition increase, based on internal polling.

In October, a survey was sent out by the student government association at UNCW regarding the increase. Only 305 students responded — the majority were opposed to the increase. However, UNCW's Student Government Association voted 37 to 3 to support a resolution in favor of the tuition hike.

In addition to the tuition increase, the board also voted to increase the student housing rates at all UNCW owned properties or the UNCW corporation by 3.5% and increase the student "all access" meal plan rates by 5.1%.

The board also voted in favor of treating out-of-state students athletes on full scholarships as in-state students, starting immediately — if those students drop out of athletics, they’ll lose that benefit.