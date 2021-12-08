Wilmington City Council swears-in new and re-elected members, bids farewell to long-time councilman

At its Tuesday night meeting, recently elected members of the City Council were sworn-in, and the Council expressed its appreciation to Kevin O’Grady for his years of service.

Newly elected member Luke Waddell was sworn in along with Re-elected members Mayor Bill Saffo, Charlie Rivenbark, and Clifford Barnett.

The Council also celebrated Kevin O’Grady’s 12 years of service with a standing ovation. First elected in December 2009, he served on numerous council committees and represented the city on countless community initiatives.

O’Grady expressed his thanks to those who had voted for him.

“I also want to thank all of you who supported me for the last 12 years who elected me three times. It’s those supporters that put me up here, I didn’t do it. You went out and got the votes for me," he said.

In a video collage, council members sent O’Grady their well wishes and expressed their appreciation for how his hard work, knowledge, and passion had made Wilmington a better place.

Newly elected council member Luke Waddell is taking the place of councilman O’Grady. He says it's a humbling experience and he’s ready to serve the City of Wilmington.

“I look forward to working with each of you as we strive towards one common goal, making Wilmington the best place it can be, for all who call it home and will call it home," he said.

