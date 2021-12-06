Virtual public meeting Tuesday for NCDOT road-widening project on Gordon Road

Project details

The N.C. Department of Transportation proposes to widen Gordon Road from I-40 to U.S. 17 (Market Street) in New Hanover County. According to NCDOT, "the purpose of the project is to improve capacity and reduce congestion along Gordon Road and is intended to aid in managing the growth that the Wilmington area has been experiencing."

Gordon Road has long served as one of the only East-West connector roads in the northern part of the county, but the lack of coordinated development along the road has led to traffic both due to high volume and the number of unsignaled intersecting roads — which, because the road is only two lanes, can bring traffic to a halt when a vehicle stops to make a lefthand turn. A similar road project appears on NCDOT's funding list over a decade ago, but disappeared without explanation. Multiple developments since then have decreased traffic quality even further.

Virtual Public Meeting — Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.

To register for the Gordon Road Widening Virtual Public Meeting click here.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. To call into the Public Meeting: 415-930-5321 Audio Access Code: 774-815-240

Public comment

The NCDOT is accepted public comments on the Gordon Road proposal until Jan. 3, 2022.

