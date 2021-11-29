This week on The Newsroom: A veteran teacher talks the past, present, and future of education

Florence Warren is a veteran teacher and proud alumni of Williston High from its all-Black days in the 1960s. In this conversation, she touches on Wilmington history, growing up poor but proud in Hillcrest, the challenges of teaching, the dangers of school segregation, and her ongoing community activism.

