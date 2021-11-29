© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
This week on The Newsroom: A veteran teacher talks the past, present, and future of education

Published November 29, 2021 at 2:56 PM EST
On this edition, WHQR reporter Rachel Keith sits down with Florence Warren to talk about her 35-year career. Plus, the latest on community violence, the Omicron variant, and the growing tensions around school board meetings.

Florence Warren is a veteran teacher and proud alumni of Williston High from its all-Black days in the 1960s. In this conversation, she touches on Wilmington history, growing up poor but proud in Hillcrest, the challenges of teaching, the dangers of school segregation, and her ongoing community activism.

Plus, we tackle the latest news with local leaders and journalists. Listen this Friday at noon, Sunday at 1 p.m., or catch the show as a podcast — pretty much everywhere you can find podcasts.

