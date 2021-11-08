© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Local

Wilmington group expands to help victims of domestic abuse, looks for holiday volunteers

WHQR | By Camille Mojica
Published November 8, 2021 at 11:04 AM EST
Operation Pretty Things image.jpeg
Operation Pretty Things
/
WHQR

The Covid-19 pandemic has seen an uptick in domestic violence cases and the upcoming holidays can be the most difficult time of the year for survivors. A Wilmington-based group is doing its part to help provide them support.

Missy Bennett, Executive Director of Operation Pretty Things is offering a helping hand to victims of domestic abuse. The organization operates out of the Harrelson Center in downtown Wilmington, but also works in various North Carolina counties, and even other states including New York, Florida, and Georgia. Teaming up with local shelters, they offer services to victims and their families.

Hosting “OPT parties”, volunteers buy makeup and toiletries and create gift bags to be given out to survivors. The goal is to give them a sense of appreciation.

Each bag has a personalized handwritten note from the person putting the bag together:

“This is the emotional part. It's the part that matters, you know, says hello beautiful. I just want you to know that you are special that you are so special. Every woman is here on this earth with an important purpose. And I hope that you know how much you are loved and how strong you are. I believe in you and all the amazing things that are in store for your future. Wouldn't it be awesome if we all got notes like that," she said.

Operation Pretty Things is currently looking for more volunteers to participate in making gift bags before the holiday season. For more information, visit http://www.operationprettythings.org/.

