This week on The Newsroom: 2021 Elections Roundup

We'll be joined by WHQR's Rachel Keith to analyze voter turnout compared to past years — and talk about how elections in Leland, Wrightsville Beach, and Carolina Beach turned out.

Then, it's a reporter round table with guests from Port City Daily and WECT, along with WHQR's Kelly Kenoyer, to break down the Wilmington city council and mayoral elections. We'll talk about campaign finance, shifting alliances and endorsements, how recounts will work if the tallies are close, and what's next for the winners — and losers.

