November events planned to mourn, commemorate, and reflect on the 1898 Wilmington massacre and coup

The month of November is being recognized as a period of mourning, commemoration, and reflection for all members of our community. The events will educate people on the history of 1898 and the coup d'etat and serve as a way to remember those who were killed in the African American community during that time of violence.

Residents are also encouraged to reflect on ways to make the community better for everyone.

Commemorate events are listed below and more information can be found here :