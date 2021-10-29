November events planned to mourn, commemorate, and reflect on the 1898 Wilmington massacre and coup
New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington will host several events in the month of November to commemorate the 123rd anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre.
The month of November is being recognized as a period of mourning, commemoration, and reflection for all members of our community. The events will educate people on the history of 1898 and the coup d'etat and serve as a way to remember those who were killed in the African American community during that time of violence.
Residents are also encouraged to reflect on ways to make the community better for everyone.
Commemorate events are listed below and more information can be found here:
- Nov. 3, Noon, Wilmington History 101 – Lunchtime Lessons at the 1898 Memorial Park
- Nov. 4, 10 a.m. – noon, Pastors Prayer Brunch at the Martin Luther King Center
- Nov. 5, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., An Intimate Session on Race & Reconciliation via Zoom
- Nov. 6, 2 - 3 p.m., Soil Collection Project Ceremony at the 1898 Memorial Park
- Nov. 6, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m., Funeral Procession & Graveside Ceremony for Joshua Halsey at Pine Forest Cemetery
- Nov. 9, 3:30 - 6:30 p.m, Meet & Greet and Film Screening of “The Red Cape” at the Cape Fear Museum
- Nov. 9, 6:30 - 7:30 pm, Meet David Zucchino, award-winning author of “Wilmington’s Lie” at First Baptist Church
- Nov. 10, Noon -1 p.m., Rev. Dr. J. Allen Kirk State Marker Installation Ceremony at the Corner of 3rd & Red Cross Streets
- Nov. 10, 6:30 - 8 p.m., 1898 Commemoration Unity Service at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church