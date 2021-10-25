Not having a home doesn't mean you can't vote, here's how to register

Like any other state in the country, North Carolina suffers from homelessness. According to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, there are approximately 9,280 experiencing homelessness on any given day in North Carolina. Of that total, 809 were family households, 798 were Veterans, 485 were unaccompanied young adults (aged 18-24), and 1,272 were individuals experiencing chronic homelessness.

However, not having a permanent address doesn’t count you out of being eligible to vote. Individuals without a permanent address can look at section #4 on the voter registration application form under “No Physical Address.” Applicants can illustrate where they live and use street information. They should also provide a valid mailing address where they could receive a voter card — this can be a shelter, a facility, or a friend or family member’s address.

To register, fill out a North Carolina Voter Registration application, which you can find here.

