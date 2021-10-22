Wilmington's Ironman will cause delays and road closures downtown and around Greenfield Lake, MLK, and Eastwood

According to event organizers, local motorists should expect delays and detours due to the Saturday, October 23 triathlon that covers 70.3 miles from Wrightsville Beach to downtown Wilmington. The swim begins in the Intracoastal Waterway and the 57-mile bike ride goes from Wrightsville Beach, north on 421, a loop in Pender County and then returning to downtown Wilmington by 421 South. The run begins at Cape Fear Community College loops to Greenfield Park and back. You can find more details here.



Bike Course closures and delays 6 a.m. - 1:30 p.m

Bicyclists will follow an 'open course' meaning roads will remain open, however, organizers say there will be "major" lane closures and traffic patterns changes along the route, which stretches between Wrightsville Beach and Pender County. Traffic control will start at 6 a.m. and will be removed after the last cyclist clears each intersection (expected to be by 10:30 a.m.).

Cyclists leaving Wrightsville Beach will be merged into the far left lane.

Prior to the Eastwood Road - Military Cutoff Road intersection, the left lane will be coned off to traffic and available only to cyclists

heading straight up Eastwood and MLK to cross the Isabel Holmes Bridge. There will be major road closures along Eastwood/MLK roads. Please allow extra time to follow marked

detour routes. Routes will be marked with signs that read “Bike Race Detour.” Multiple road closures: All roads intersecting Eastwood (eastbound) and MLK (eastbound), except Market Street and College Road, will be closed between 7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Run Course