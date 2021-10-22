Wilmington's Ironman will cause delays and road closures downtown and around Greenfield Lake, MLK, and Eastwood
Run course road closures will be downtown, but drivers should also expect "major" closures and delays along the path of the competition's bike route, which runs from Wrightsville Beach, along Eastwood Road and Miltary Cutoff Road, up to Pender County.
According to event organizers, local motorists should expect delays and detours due to the Saturday, October 23 triathlon that covers 70.3 miles from Wrightsville Beach to downtown Wilmington. The swim begins in the Intracoastal Waterway and the 57-mile bike ride goes from Wrightsville Beach, north on 421, a loop in Pender County and then returning to downtown Wilmington by 421 South. The run begins at Cape Fear Community College loops to Greenfield Park and back. You can find more details here.
Bike Course closures and delays 6 a.m. - 1:30 p.m
Bicyclists will follow an 'open course' meaning roads will remain open, however, organizers say there will be "major" lane closures and traffic patterns changes along the route, which stretches between Wrightsville Beach and Pender County. Traffic control will start at 6 a.m. and will be removed after the last cyclist clears each intersection (expected to be by 10:30 a.m.).
- Cyclists leaving Wrightsville Beach will be merged into the far left lane.
- Prior to the Eastwood Road - Military Cutoff Road intersection, the left lane will be coned off to traffic and available only to cyclists
heading straight up Eastwood and MLK to cross the Isabel Holmes Bridge.
- There will be major road closures along Eastwood/MLK roads. Please allow extra time to follow marked
detour routes. Routes will be marked with signs that read “Bike Race Detour.”
- Multiple road closures: All roads intersecting Eastwood (eastbound) and MLK (eastbound), except Market Street and College Road, will be closed between 7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
- The route will continue over the Isabel Holmes Bridge and loop up through Pender County.
Run Course
- The following roads will close at 5:30 a.m.
· North Front Street between N 3rd & Red Cross Streets.
· North 2nd St. between N Front & Brunswick Streets.
· Brunswick St. between N 3rd & Nutt Streets.
· Nutt St. between Brunswick & Hanover Streets
- The following roads or lanes will close at 8 a.m.
· Lane Closure – Southbound Lane of Front St. from Red Cross St. to Dawson St. (with cross streets of Red Cross, Walnut, Chestnut, Grace, Princess, Market, Dock (after Farmers Market – 2 p.m.), Orange, Nun, & Castle Streets open to vehicular traffic)
· Lane Closure – Northbound Lane of South Front St. between Dawson St. & S 3rd St./Burnett Blvd/Carolina Beach Rd.
· Lane closures – Close northbound & southbound turn lanes of S 3rd St. onto Greenfield St.
· Lane closure – Inside lane of W. Lakeshore Dr., from S 5th St. to Stadium Dr. – no vehicular traffic clockwise around lake.
· Road Closure – Dawson, Wright, Meares & Marstellar St.’s at S Front St.
· Road Closure – Greenfield St. between S Front St. & S 5th St./Lake Shore Dr. (eastbound lane open for resident/business access to Greenfield St.)
· Road Closure – Southbound 3rd St. at Dawson St.
· Road Closure – East Lake Shore Dr. & S 4th St. (entrance/exit to Greenfield Lake)
· Road Closure – Amphitheater Dr. & Honeysuckle Dr. around Greenfield Lake Amphitheater