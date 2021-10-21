New Hanover County wants public input on 'community safety'

The survey came in response to the recent shooting at New Hanover High School and concerns over community violence. It contains statements like “I regularly feel safe in my neighborhood”, “I believe all New Hanover County public schools are safe” and “I feel comfortable reporting suspicious or inappropriate activity to law enforcement” and asks residents to rate how much they agree or disagree with them on a scale of 1-5.

The goal of the survey is to hear from community members in the thick of it to get "first-hand concerns and experiences, general feedback and feelings, and suggestions on how to improve our school safety and community resource," according to the county.

The survey is completely anonymous and will be open now through Monday, November 1.

County Manager Chris Coudriet brought forth his plan on how to combat community violence on Monday as well, although after a debate by commissioners he will now need to seek budget approval from the board before moving forward.

You can find more information and fill out the survey here.

Puede encontrar una versión en español de la encuesta aquí.

