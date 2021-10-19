This week on The Newsroom: Wilmington mayoral candidates Harper Peterson and Bill Saffo

Every Friday in October, WHQR's The Newsroom will bring you coverage of the 2021 elections in the Cape Fear region. This week, we focus on the race for the office of Mayor of Wilmington.

Host Ben Schachtman sits down with challenger Harper Peterson, who previously served as Wilmington mayor and state senator, and incumbent Mayor Bill Saffo, who has held the mayor's seat for a decade and a half.

We'll ask them about everything from stormwater to social justice, from public safety to public-private projects.

And, just a reminder, absentee and One-Stop voting are both now open through October 30 — and election day is November 2. For details on where, when, and how to vote, visit the New Hanover County Board of Elections.

