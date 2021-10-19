© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Local

This week on The Newsroom: Wilmington mayoral candidates Harper Peterson and Bill Saffo

WHQR
Published October 19, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT
Elections Newsroom.png

All throughout October, The Newsroom will feature special coverage of the 2021 elections for Wilmington's city council and mayoral seats. With eight candidates for council and a head-to-head battle for mayor, it will be an interesting month.

Every Friday in October, WHQR's The Newsroom will bring you coverage of the 2021 elections in the Cape Fear region. This week, we focus on the race for the office of Mayor of Wilmington.

Host Ben Schachtman sits down with challenger Harper Peterson, who previously served as Wilmington mayor and state senator, and incumbent Mayor Bill Saffo, who has held the mayor's seat for a decade and a half.

We'll ask them about everything from stormwater to social justice, from public safety to public-private projects.

And, just a reminder, absentee and One-Stop voting are both now open through October 30 — and election day is November 2. For details on where, when, and how to vote, visit the New Hanover County Board of Elections.

