Wilmington considers rebooting proposal process for city-owned land on Castle Street

HIPP Architect and Development first submitted their request in May 2019, but city staff weren’t on board. With support from several council members and other stakeholders, HIPP was able to redo the proposal.

The most recent proposal from HIPP includes fifteen residential units for affordable housing at an 80% average median income for a fifteen-year term, and two existing buildings to be redeveloped by Genesis Block.

Over the years, the city and HIPP have not been able to agree on exactly how to redevelop the city-owned property. Council has expressed concerns regarding financing, time, and changes within the proposal.

Developer Clark Hipp addressed council: “So today, I stand before you again trying to demonstrate that we and staff all worked really really hard on this the last several years, we’ve run into just about every roadblock we can run into."

Council members were also concerned about just how affordable apartments based on 80% of the region’s median income really are.

The City Council will make a decision at its Tuesday night meeting regarding the withdrawal and new request for proposals.

