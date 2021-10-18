© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Local

Wilmington considers rebooting proposal process for city-owned land on Castle Street

WHQR | By Ashley Brown
Published October 18, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT
Castle Street plan.jpg
HIPP
/
City of Wilmington
Rendering of a proposal for developing the former transit station on Castle Street from Hipp Architecture and Development.

At its Monday morning agenda briefing, Wilmington City Council heard a resolution that would withdraw a previous 'request for proposals' — and direct city staff to develop a new request for the city-owned property located at 1110 Castle St.

HIPP Architect and Development first submitted their request in May 2019, but city staff weren’t on board. With support from several council members and other stakeholders, HIPP was able to redo the proposal.

The most recent proposal from HIPP includes fifteen residential units for affordable housing at an 80% average median income for a fifteen-year term, and two existing buildings to be redeveloped by Genesis Block.

Over the years, the city and HIPP have not been able to agree on exactly how to redevelop the city-owned property. Council has expressed concerns regarding financing, time, and changes within the proposal.

Developer Clark Hipp addressed council: “So today, I stand before you again trying to demonstrate that we and staff all worked really really hard on this the last several years, we’ve run into just about every roadblock we can run into."

Council members were also concerned about just how affordable apartments based on 80% of the region’s median income really are.

The City Council will make a decision at its Tuesday night meeting regarding the withdrawal and new request for proposals.

Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown is from from Houston, TX. She holds a BA in Mass Communication from Sam Houston State University and an MA in Professional Communication and Digital Media from Texas Southern University. Her love of news, radio, and entertainment led her to the field of journalism. As a creative person, she loves the journalistic challenge of putting stories together. And as a future news reporter, she hopes to tell stories that reach and affect people. In her spare time, she enjoys music, reading, journaling, spending time with friends and family, and trying out new brunch places to eat.
