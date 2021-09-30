© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
NHC Public Health says it's seeing younger Covid deaths among the unvaccinated population

WHQR | By Ashley Brown
Published September 30, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT
New Hanover County Public Health and Human Services building.

Among the sixty-two deaths, public officials saw an increase among the younger unvaccinated compared to those fully vaccinated. Sixty-five percent of deaths reported in the unvaccinated population were in their 30’s, 40’s, or 50’s and more than eighty-five percent reported in vaccinated individuals were in their 70’s or older.

354 new cases have been reported since last week, bringing the total number of covid cases to 25,203, with 267 resident deaths. Currently, there are 1,620 people with presumed active cases.

Approximately 145,711 New Hanover County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and about 137,445 residents are fully vaccinated and protected from COVID-19. The county dashboard can be accessed at Health.NHCgov.cov/Coronavirus

According to NHRMC, an average of 59 covid patients are currently being hospitalized daily; local hospitalizations data is updated weekly by NHRMC and NCDHHS statewide and regionally.

The New Hanover County Government vaccination rate is 82.5%. In August, the county issued a vaccine policy outlining workplace safety and health measures and set a goal to have 75% of employees vaccinated by October 1. The county hopes the rate will continue to increase as county policy now requires all new hires to show proof of vaccination.

The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control have recommended and authorized booster shots for those at risk for serious illness or exposure and who have been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine for six months or more. Appointments can be made at takemyshot.nc.gov.

Ashley Brown
