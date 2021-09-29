The nCino Hunger Solution Center is helping to fight hunger in the greater Wilmington-area community

The Food Bank on Marstellar St. has seen an increased need for their services over the past five years, in part because of hurricane Florence and Covid. Because of this increased demand, they have now outgrown their building.

In Early September, nCino announced a donation of $1 million dollars over the next five years to help build a new, larger facility.

Jennifer Caslin, Marketing and Project Manager of the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina says the new building will allow them to offer more to the community.

“So, there's so many more benefits, I mean, we're going to be able to distribute more food, nourish more people. And really, like I said, continue to build those solutions," she said.

The Food Bank in Wilmington distributed 10 million meals last year. It also serves Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, and Pender Counties in neighborhoods considered food deserts.

The new facility, the nCino Hunger Solution Center, will be located at 1000 Greenfield Street. That’s the same location where Everybody’s Supermarket — the neighborhood’s only grocery store — which was destroyed by fire in 2018.

The new facility will provide healthy, nutritious food like frozen meat and produce for those in need. The facility will also have a food market where residents can purchase fresh items.