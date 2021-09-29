NC General Assembly holding public hearing on state and congressional redistricting on Wednesday at UNCW

The event allows members of the public to share their thoughts and concerns about the redistricting process — residents can also submit their concerns online.

Congressional redistricting will be based on new data from the 2020 census — North Carolina will get another seat in congress and, while it's not clear exactly how the 14th district will be arranged, it's unlikely to impact the Wilmington area.

The state will also redraw legislative lines, a contentious process in the past.

Related: NC General Assembly Sets Public Hearings For New Congressional, Legislative Maps (member station WFAE)

The meeting is on Wednesday, September 29, at 5 p.m. in the Lumina Theater located on the first floor of the Fisher Student Center (Find a campus map here).

Lot M, located at Riegel Road and Price Drive, is the official visitor parking lot.