Brunswick County, Novant Health now offering booster shots for those who meet CDC recommendations

The CDC recommends the booster shot to people 65 years and older, residents of long-term care settings, people aged 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions , 18 to 49 who are at high risk due to certain underlying conditions and who might have an increase of COVID-19 exposure due to occupational or institutional settings.

Booster vaccines are only available to individuals who have been vaccinated for six months or more with the Pfizer vaccine.

Brunswick County

Appointments are accepted in Shallotte, located at 5200 Bridgers Road, Shallotte, NC 28470.

To schedule an appointment click the link here or you can call the Public Health Call Line at 910.253.2339 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding county observed holidays.

Health services is still scheduling appointments for the first and second doses for ages 12 and up and additional third doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna (mRNA) vaccines for moderately immunocompromised people aged 12 and up.

More information about COVID-19 vaccines can be found at brunswickcountync.gov

New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Appointments are available at the locations listed below and can be scheduled at NHRMC.org/COVID . The NHRMC Vaccination Clinic is located at the Medical Center at 2131 S. 17th St., Wilmington. The clinic is generally open Tuesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Other locations include Select Novant Health and NHRMC Physician Group primary care clinics. Patients of NHRMC can schedule an appointment through their NHRMC mychart.

Vaccine appointments are also available at some local retail pharmacies. For more information regarding locations and times please visit the finder location here .

Individuals should bring their vaccination card or photo copy will be accepted. For information visit NHRMC.org



New Hanover County

New Hanover County is not directly administering booster shots at this time. In a statement last week, Health and Human Services Director Donna Fayko said, “Public Health is following this conversation closely and will be relying on the CDC and NCDHHS for next steps on when we should begin providing booster shots and to whom. In addition to our public health clinics, there are many providers that are now able to give the vaccine, including pharmacies and medical practices, so we will be relying on our system of vaccinators to continue providing first and second doses, as well as boosters when the CDC determines who is eligible.”

At this time, only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is approved for emergency authorized use as a booster shot.

