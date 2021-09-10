Expanded partnership with Coastal Horizons will provide CFCC students with free mental health care

In 2018, Cape Fear Community College contracted with Coastal Horizons to provide limited counseling services to students with substance abuse problems. Now, with new funding in place, the program has expanded to include other mental health support, since students have more needs than ever.

Caitlin Garner, assistant director at Coastal Horizons, said this new program is allowing students to tackle personal problems without having to worry about the cost.

“This would afford them the opportunity to kind of break down those barriers that you know, coastal is known for that break down the barriers and access, you know, long term treatment,” she said.

According to Joanne Ceres, vice president of student services and enrollment management, the new, expanded services will help meet the increased demand that’s occurred during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The need for mental health services and support, I think it's going to be just such a great tremendous value to our students in helping them be successful not just in school, but just in coping with day to day life,” she said.

Students can schedule up to six sessions between classes or after class, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They have the option to receive services in person or via Zoom — all free of charge.

