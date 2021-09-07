On the next edition of The Newsroom: A deep dive on Cape Fear Community College
This week, we unpack WHQR reporter Rachel Keith's three-part series on CFCC — and hear what some of the reaction has been. Plus, a conversation with WECT investigative reporter Ann McAdams, who has covered concerns at the college for years.
Last week, WHQR's Rachel Keith detailed an unreleased faculty survey that, while it only included responses from about a third of full-time instructors, raised real concerns about the administration of President Jim Morton.
Her series also tackles concerns on transparency, accountability, and workplace toxicity. Catch up here:
Part I: Unreleased faculty survey shows concerns over toxic workplace still plague CFCC
Part II: Concerns about transparency, evaluations, and communication with CFCC’s board and administration
Part III: CFCC quietly removes key parts of its employee handbook, exacerbating existing faculty concerns