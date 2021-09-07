© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Local

On the next edition of The Newsroom: A deep dive on Cape Fear Community College

WHQR
Published September 7, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT
the_newsroom_0.png

This week, we unpack WHQR reporter Rachel Keith's three-part series on CFCC — and hear what some of the reaction has been. Plus, a conversation with WECT investigative reporter Ann McAdams, who has covered concerns at the college for years.

Last week, WHQR's Rachel Keith detailed an unreleased faculty survey that, while it only included responses from about a third of full-time instructors, raised real concerns about the administration of President Jim Morton.

Her series also tackles concerns on transparency, accountability, and workplace toxicity. Catch up here:

Part I: Unreleased faculty survey shows concerns over toxic workplace still plague CFCC

Part II: Concerns about transparency, evaluations, and communication with CFCC’s board and administration

Part III: CFCC quietly removes key parts of its employee handbook, exacerbating existing faculty concerns

