A local organization in Wilmington is helping Louisiana recover from Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida devastated parts of Louisiana leaving thousands without food, water, electricity or a place to live. Now, as hurricane victims struggle to rebuild their lives, organizations are stepping up to assist in the recovery process.

The Cape Fear Volunteer Center, which has an affiliate organization in New Orleans, will be collecting both cash and gift cards from Home Depot, Walmart, and Lowe’s Home Centers. For now, donations of supplies are not being accepted because of delivery difficulties in the affected areas.

Annie Anthony, CEO of The Cape Fear Volunteer Center, said while there is an urgency for the people of Louisiana, everyone needs to recognize it will take time: “My gosh, just just take it slow, breathe. And remember to do self care, with all the volunteers and all the people, you know, you just want to get everything back to normal, it will eventually get back to normal.”

Anthony also said, “now is not the time to go to Louisiana to help, it’s not safe." Anyone wanting to help should wait until conditions improve.