Wilmington's Peer Recovery Resources eases the process of addiction recovery - and is looking to expand

WHQR | By Mattie Holloway
Published August 26, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT
Diane Brock, vice-president of Peer Recovery Resources

Peer Recovery Resources is a nonprofit that trains recovering addicts who can share their experience as a way of assisting others. Getting clean can be difficult, but talking with someone who’s been through it can help. Diane Brock is vice-president of Peer Recovery Resources.

“It helps us on our recovery journey. We're peers, we're just like the people in our class, we have our mental health and addiction struggles. So they help us as much as we help them" she said.

The nonprofit’s five-day peer support class is limited to eight people providing an intimate, personalized experience. The goal is to help participants become certified specialists who will be able to assist others.

The organization hosts other classes that focus on getting healthy and staying clean. Going forward, the organization hopes to expand to nearby counties.

“Right now we do one class each a month, and we're hoping to expand it to two and maybe some other counties. We just do one class in Brunswick, but we're hoping to do some Pender and Duplin, those are underserved areas. And we really hope to reach out to those people also," Brock said.

To find more information about the nonprofit, visit peerrecoveryresources.org.

Mattie Holloway
Mattie Holloway is a North Carolina native from Emerald Isle. She is a rising junior at Emerson College majoring in writing, literature, and publishing. Mattie has interned for Public Radio East; she is part of Emerson’s honors program; and writes for her school’s lifestyle magazine, Atlas. When she’s not working, Mattie enjoys going to the beach, trying to find the perfect cup of coffee, and receiving book recommendations.
