A new market on Wilmington's Northside brings healthy and affordable foods to the community

The Northside, a predominantly Black community, has been a food desert for over 35 years according to the USDA. The closest store where residents can get necessities is a Family Dollar, which is a ten-minute walk. And to get to the nearest grocery store, residents without transportation are forced to walk, bike, or Uber.

The new market gives the northside easier access to fresh meat and produce. Local vendors and farmers who will be there include Freedom Dreams Farms, Master Blend Farms, and Willowdale Urban Farms.

Ashley Brown Northside Co-op Strategic Partnership Coordinator Cierra Washington, giving community members information about Frankie's Outdoor Market.

Dr. Tracey Ray, a native of Wilmington said, the market is going to bring much-needed change to the community especially when it comes to food: “I think it's a huge benefit to the community to have healthy food options to be able to come outside especially with what we're dealing with, with COVID and adhere to COVID protocols.”

The market also has a relationship with UNCW’s nutritionist to educate residents on a healthy diet and the benefits of cooking their own foods.

Located at 1019 Princess St. The market will be open every Saturday from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

