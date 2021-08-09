© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Local

Proposed rezoning would bring 356 new apartment units along Carolina Beach Road

WHQR | By Ashley Brown
Published August 9, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT
Paramounte Engineering, Inc. and LDI Commercial, LLC
Proposed new apartments along Carolina Beach Road

A developer is requesting almost 22 acres on Carolina Beach Road be rezoned for a new apartment complex.

The property is located on Carolina Beach Road and the extension of Jacob Mott Drive, east of The Village at Motts Landing. The project will be a multi-family development consisting of 13 three and four-story buildings for a total of 356 apartments. It will also include a clubhouse with a pool and a dog park.

Adjacent property owners have been sent a notice of the project.

Developers of the project Paramounte Engineering, Inc. and LDI Commercial, LLC, will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday, August 19, from 6 - 7 p.m. to discuss the proposed project.

To register email bschuler@paramounte-eng.com with “Banks Pointe Meeting Registration” in the subject line.

Ashley Brown
