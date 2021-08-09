Proposed rezoning would bring 356 new apartment units along Carolina Beach Road

The property is located on Carolina Beach Road and the extension of Jacob Mott Drive, east of The Village at Motts Landing. The project will be a multi-family development consisting of 13 three and four-story buildings for a total of 356 apartments. It will also include a clubhouse with a pool and a dog park.

Adjacent property owners have been sent a notice of the project.

Developers of the project Paramounte Engineering, Inc. and LDI Commercial, LLC, will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday, August 19, from 6 - 7 p.m. to discuss the proposed project.

To register email bschuler@paramounte-eng.com with “Banks Pointe Meeting Registration” in the subject line.

