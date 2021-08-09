© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
From tours to donations: How Inner City Space Travel uses bikes as vehicles for good

WHQR | By Mattie Holloway
Published August 9, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT
IMG_3998.jpg
Ben Schachtman
/
WHQR
Dusty Casteen with one of the bikes used for tours of Wilmington.

Dusty Casteen is a local bike enthusiast who’s working hard to provide bikes for kids in the Cape Fear region. Five years ago, Dusty began fixing up abandoned bikes and giving them to the community. Roughly 2500 bikes later, his A Bike for Every Child program has expanded to include a bike tour business, Inner City Space Travel. The proceeds from each tour he gives equals one more bike for kids.

Although it’s a lot of work for one guy, Dusty prides himself on keeping the business small and local. “I don't see us getting much bigger man. We're grassroots. We don't want to be nationwide… In my opinion, the beauty of it is the relationships. And the more the bigger we get, the more diluted that's going to get.”

Dusty also provides a junior mechanic program where kids can learn how to repair bikes: “I mean, bikes are simple for the most part, and kids can grasp that. And it gives them such a good feeling of empowerment that they're like, ‘Hey, I fixed my mountain bike, my tube went flat. I was able to fix it and get riding again, all by myself, and that I think we need more of in the world.”

To learn more about the nonprofit, visit abikeforeverychild.org and to schedule a bike tour, go to innercityspacetravel.org

Tags

LocalLatest news
Mattie Holloway
Mattie Holloway is a North Carolina native from Emerald Isle. She is a rising junior at Emerson College majoring in writing, literature, and publishing. Mattie has interned for Public Radio East; she is part of Emerson’s honors program; and writes for her school’s lifestyle magazine, Atlas. When she’s not working, Mattie enjoys going to the beach, trying to find the perfect cup of coffee, and receiving book recommendations.
