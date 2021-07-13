On this week's The Newsroom: A special edition looking at segregation, gentrification, and zoning in Wilmington

On this week's show, guest host Kelly Kenoyer takes a deep dive into the history of segregation in Wilmington, learning how modern zoning codes have continued that legacy today. We'll look at this through the lens of Wilmington's Northside, because the story of this neighborhood is the story of countless others, which have experienced the same issues.

We’ll start with a close look at the Brooklyn Arts District — formerly known as Brooklyn Heights. That historically black neighborhood in Wilmington's Northside has seen just about every element of segregationist policy known to America… and now, it’s becoming integrated. Then, a conversation with two academics who know the ins and outs of zoning, housing, and segregation.

And finally, a look forward: to the proposed land development codes here in Wilmington, and what other cities and states are doing to make housing affordable and make neighborhoods more integrated.

Catch the show this Friday at noon, or a rebroadcast on Sunday at 1 p.m., on WHQR News 91.3 FM. You can also find the show as a podcast on Stitcher, Spotify, iTunes Podcasts, and Google Podcasts.