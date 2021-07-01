New Hanover County announces slate of grant and assistance programs, including $4.5 million for local businesses

The county is dedicating $2.5 million in federal funds for its business assistance program, matched by $2 million from the City of Wilmington. Working with the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce, grant levels will be scaled based on workforce size, and directed towards the region’s hardest-hit businesses -- including the retail and hospitality industries. Applications will be open from July 1 through July 15.

Two other programs also launch this month: The county is partnering with Cape Fear Collective, to administer $700,000 to local non-profits that have struggled due to Covid-19 --- it will also launch a program to support broadband internet access for struggling families.

Other programs launching later in the summer include support for mortgage and workforce housing rent. The county will also increase assistance for CFPUA customers who have fallen behind on their bills during the pandemic. A partnership with Step Up Wilmington aims to train 225 people with a focus on the film industry.

Grant and assistance programs