On this week's The Newsroom: Exploring an oral history of Williston - and a park on Eagles Island

On this week's show, WHQR reporter Rachel Keith hosts a segment exploring the history of Williston, an all-Black high school that was a vibrant part of Wilmington's Black community before it was shuttered in 1968.

Keith's guest is scholar Christine McDow, whose work includes a series of interviews of elders in the Black community who attended segregated schools. The interviews were conducted by local high school students; McDow hoped that, through participating in the project, these students would have a new and deeper perspective on the region's Black history, including the tragedies of 1898 and the Wilmington 10, but also the successes, like the community that once existed at Williston.

Then, WHQR News Director Ben Schachtman explores the possibility of a public park on Eagles Island with Evan Folds, a supervisor with the New Hanover Soil & Water Conservation District and Professor Roger Shew, who teachers geology and oceanography at UNCW. They'll unpack the island's rich history and look at how its topography makes development tricky — and a public park promising.

Listen to The Newsroom at noon on Friday on 91.3 FM, or catch the rebroadcast on Sunday at 1 p.m. — and you can find this and other episodes of the show on Spotify, iTunes, and Google Podcasts.

