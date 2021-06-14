On Wednesday's CoastLine: How businesses are coping with a serious labor shortage and what it means for job-seekers
On Wednesday's CoastLine, businesses small and large are struggling to find enough employees -- even to just show up to interviews. We'll talk with UNCW Regional Economist Adam Jones and Erin Easton of the Cape Fear Workforce Development Board about how companies are pivoting and what job-seekers need to know.
Guests:
Erin Easton, Business Engagement Manager, Cape Fear Workforce Development Board
Adam Jones, Regional Economist, Department Chair, Economics & Finance, Cameron School of Business, University of North Carolina Wilmington