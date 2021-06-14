© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
On Wednesday's CoastLine: How businesses are coping with a serious labor shortage and what it means for job-seekers

Published June 14, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT
On Wednesday's CoastLine, businesses small and large are struggling to find enough employees -- even to just show up to interviews. We'll talk with UNCW Regional Economist Adam Jones and Erin Easton of the Cape Fear Workforce Development Board about how companies are pivoting and what job-seekers need to know.

Listen for CoastLine Wednesday at noon on 91.3 FM.

Guests:

Erin Easton, Business Engagement Manager, Cape Fear Workforce Development Board

Adam Jones, Regional Economist, Department Chair, Economics & Finance, Cameron School of Business, University of North Carolina Wilmington

