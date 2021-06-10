Already had the COVID-19 vaccine, or plan to soon? You could win $1 million, says Gov. Cooper

Cooper says four vaccinated North Carolina adults will win $1 million each. Four vaccinated North Carolina teenagers will win $125,000 towards college tuition, which can be used at any post-secondary institution and is awarded in the form of a NC 529 account.

“This is your shot at a million. Regardless of who wins, there’s no way to lose,” said Governor Cooper.

“A chance at a million dollars is pretty good motivation. But even if your name isn’t drawn, the worst you’ll do is get strong protection from a deadly virus.”

Though some restrictions may apply, anyone who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will be automatically entered into four drawings for a chance at the cash or tuition prize, depending on the person’s age.

Executive Order 219, which has concurrence from the North Carolina Council of State, authorizes the drawings. Drawings will run through August 4, and will take place every other week on Wednesdays, with the first on June 23.

Those vaccinated on or after Thursday’s announcement will be entered twice for each, slightly increasing the chance of winning for the newly vaccinated.

The drawings are part of the state’s Bringing Summer Back get-out-the-vaccine campaign to increase awareness of the availability and safety of COVID-19 vaccines and encourage North Carolinians to get a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as they can.

North Carolina joins other states that announced million-dollar drawings to promote vaccinations. Ohio, the first state to launch such a program, reported a 28% increase in vaccinations among those 16 and older in the first two weeks following the announcement.

The $4 Million Summer Cash and Summer Cash 4 College drawings will use federal Coronavirus Relief Funds to fund the program.

The drawings will be supported by the North Carolina State Lottery Director, and the scholarship funds will be managed by the North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority.

The official rules for the contest can be viewed here.

