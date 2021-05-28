Student Government President's speech puts CFCC board on the defensive

CFCC President Jim Morton reported student enrollment is up 2% for both summer and fall. He also said that their year-end fundraising campaign netted close to $2 million dollars.

After his presentation, members went into a closed session to discuss Morton’s evaluation. When they returned to the open session, they said they rated his performance as ‘favorable,’ but wanted to share ‘valuable feedback’ with him.

Then came time for PJ Eby , the President of the Student Government Association, to give her final report.

“These students have concerns, questions, and needs. My job is to bring them to you so you can understand and apply them. I look around and see a roomful of genuine people, but they are here to rub elbows with each other. In my humble opinion, the last person you should be worried about is anyone sitting next to you," Eby said.

Eby also said that the board takes credit for the work of students and faculty.

When she finished her speech, Board Member Jimmy Hopkins said he and his husband have personally helped several students at the college.

“So the only advice I would give you going forward is — God knows what you've done at 18, incredible — to never generalize. Don’t ever put everybody in one bucket, because quite honestly, you don’t know who we talked to," Hopkins said.