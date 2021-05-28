On Wednesday's CoastLine: Critical Race Theory is decades old so why is it the center of controversy now?

Wednesday, June 2, 2021: Opponents of Critical Race Theory say it's a dangerous and limiting concept that puts Americans into categories of victim or oppressor based on skin color or gender. Supporters say it's a useful tool for understanding where white supremacy lives and how it continues to harm citizens. As a bill moves through the North Carolina General Assembly that could ban its use in school curriculum or administration, we'll take a closer look at what it really is and why after decades, it has suddenly exploded into the political arena.

Listen for CoastLine Wednesday at noon on 91.3 fm. You can find the podcast earlier on Spotify, Stitcher, or iTunes.

Write to us at coastline@whqr.org.

Guest:

Kimberly Cook, Professor of Criminology and Sociology, University of North Carolina Wilmington

