Gov. Cooper appoints Coastal Horizons' Treatment Operations Director to state mental health commission

The Commission was created in 1973 to promote excellence in prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation programs for persons with mental illness, developmental disabilities, and substance abuse disorders.

Coastal Horizons Ryan Estes is Coastal Horizons’ Treatment Operations Director.

A press release from Coastal Horizons notes that Estes provides fiscal, policy, and clinical oversight to Coastal Horizons’ programs in 27 counties. He was both instrumental and successful in building Coastal Horizons’ Child First, Day Treatment, and Intensive Family Preservation Services.

Upon receiving notification of his appointment, Estes stated:

“I am humbled and honored to be selected by the Governor for this commission. I look forward to sharing my expertise to make our mental health, substance use, and developmental disability services stronger, accessible, and work for all citizens of North Carolina.”

In addition to his work at Coastal Horizons, Estes is a professor at UNC-Wilmington in the Master of Social Work program.

Estes also serves on the National and North Carolina State Board of Directors for the National Association of Social Workers.

Another Wilmington local — Robby Collins — was appointed by Gov. Cooper this week to the North Carolina South Carolina Boundary Commission as a member-at-large.

Collins is a Founding Partner at Collins & Collins Law Offices, PLLC, which focuses on real estate law, and is a member of the Cape Fear Community College Board of Trustees.

