New Hanover High on lockdown on Monday morning

WHQR confirmed with law enforcement that NHHS is now on lockdown for suspected gun on campus. The Sheriff's Office is now doing a sweep of the school.

A spokesperson for the district sent out the following message to NHHS parents via email at 10:42 this morning:

New Hanover High School is currently in lockdown due to a social media post reported to authorities. The safety and security of your child is our top priority. We are actively responding to the situation and collaborating with emergency responders. At this time, we ask that parents stay where they are and remain available to receive updates and instructions as needed.

We will continue monitoring the situation and update you as soon as we have more information.