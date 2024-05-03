Hoggard High was placed on lockdown on Friday afternoon

Earlier in the afternoon, someone off campus reported hearing gunfire nearby. Law enforcement did sweep the entire campus.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office says the threat of an active shooter was a false alarm.

New Hanover County Schools officials say parents have been notified by phone, text, and email.

A spokesperson for the district sent the following statement:

Shortly before 3 p.m. today, Hoggard High School went into lockdown as a precautionary measure due to a report of shots heard near the New Hanover County Senior Resource Center adjacent to the school campus. Roland-Grise Middle School went into shelter in place status at that same time.

Law enforcement did a thorough search of the entire Hoggard campus and, after confirming no danger, lifted the lockdown just after 4 p.m.

The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority, and we appreciate the support from law enforcement and the cooperation and understanding of our school families during this event.



