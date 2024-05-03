© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
CAPE FEAR MEMORIAL BRIDGE: Updates, resources, and context

Hoggard High was placed on lockdown on Friday afternoon

WHQR | By Rachel Keith
Published May 3, 2024 at 4:31 PM EDT
Aerial view of Hoggard
NHCS
Aerial view of Hoggard

Today, Hoggard High School was put on lockdown after a false shooting report.

Earlier in the afternoon, someone off campus reported hearing gunfire nearby. Law enforcement did sweep the entire campus.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office says the threat of an active shooter was a false alarm.

New Hanover County Schools officials say parents have been notified by phone, text, and email.

A spokesperson for the district sent the following statement:

Shortly before 3 p.m. today, Hoggard High School went into lockdown as a precautionary measure due to a report of shots heard near the New Hanover County Senior Resource Center adjacent to the school campus. Roland-Grise Middle School went into shelter in place status at that same time.

Law enforcement did a thorough search of the entire Hoggard campus and, after confirming no danger, lifted the lockdown just after 4 p.m.

The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority, and we appreciate the support from law enforcement and the cooperation and understanding of our school families during this event.

 
Tags
Latest Local News New Hanover County Schools
Rachel Keith
Rachel is a graduate of UNCW's Master of Public Administration program, specializing in Urban and Regional Policy and Planning. She also received a Master of Education and two Bachelor of Arts degrees in Political Science and French Language & Literature from NC State University. She served as WHQR's News Fellow from 2017-2019. Contact her by email: rkeith@whqr.org or on Twitter @RachelKWHQR
See stories by Rachel Keith