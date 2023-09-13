Fall 2023 Pledge Drive Has Begun!

© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
The Fall 2023 Pledge Drive is underway! You can show your support for YOUR public radio station, the one in the Cape Fear Region that gives you the award-winning news and programs you rely on to stay informed and the beautiful classical music you love to listen to. When you pledge online or call 910-343-1138, you ensure that WHQR not only stays on the air, but also continues to grow.

As a thank you, you could receive an awesome thank-you gift —a mug or a long-sleeve t-shirt with a cool new design, a NY Times digital subscription, or a co-host role with George Scheibner or Jemila Ericson! Help us meet our goal and get your gift now.

We are also running a fantastic sweepstakes along with our fall pledge drive! Pledge now or anytime until Tuesday, September 19, 2023 and you could win one of these great getaways:

The Umstead Hotel and Spa in Cary

  • One-night stay for two
  • Breakfast in acclaimed restaurant Herons

North Carolina’s only five-star resort
Luxurious two-story, 16,000-square-foot spa - completely renovated
Conceived and constructed with a passion for art and nature
Locally sourced cuisine
Stunning lakeside vista
More than a place to stay; it is a place to be explored in amazement

The Blockade Runner at Wrightsville Beach

  • Two-night stay for two

Sound and ocean viewsMultiple bars and EAST Oceanfront Restaurant
Mission to make guests part of the community

More info at theumstead.com and blockaderunner.com

*Pledge Drive Contest Rules:

  • All current WHQR Sustaining Members are automatically entered. (Thank You Sustainers!)
  • Anyone who calls or pledges online is automatically entered to win
  • Only one entry per household.
  • Employees of WHQR and their family members are not eligible to win.
  • The prize is not redeemable for cash.
  • The winner is solely responsible for any tax implications of winning the prize.
  • Contest for Apple Watch closes at 11:59 pm on Thursday, December 9th
  • The winner will be notified by phone or email
  • You do not have to pledge to WHQR to enter the contest*
    (To enter without making a pledge, please call (910) 343-1640)

