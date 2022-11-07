Election Day is tomorrow: Here's what to know

To know where to vote, check your voter registration for your polling location. Unlike early voting, that’s where you must go to vote on election day.

Voters don’t need to show ID to vote this year, and if you’re in line by 7:30 in the evening, you can still cast your vote. Voters who were formerly incarcerated are also now eligible to vote, even if they’re still on probation or parole.

Here’s New Hanover County elections director Rae Hunter-Havens on having a plan for election day.

"Ten to two is sort of the more popular time, but the polls can be very busy first thing in the morning, and certainly toward the end of the day," said Hunter-Havens. "And just be mindful and really come up with whatever plan you'd like to implement for each election.”

If a voter goes to the wrong polling place on Nov. 8, they have the option to cast a provisional ballot.

And just a reminder: even if news outlets call a race or candidates concede or declare victory, local election results aren’t official until Friday, Nov. 18. State-level races are finalized on Nov. 29.

You can find WHQR's 2022 election coverage and more voting information here.

