Board of Elections discusses absentee ballots, balancing precincts

Once approved, the staff opens and scans the applications, but no actual vote counting is done until Election Day.

The board discussed absentee ballots that are received without postmarks — an indication of when they were sent.

Elections Board Chair Oliver Carter III said problems can arise because the envelopes are an unusual size — which means Postal Service machines can sometimes fail to postmark them.

And if absentee ballots are received after Election Day without a postmark, they are recommended for disapproval.

But if they are postmarked by November 8th, then the board can count them up until November 14th.

For those who aren’t yet registered to vote, the deadline is this Friday, October 14th by 5pm.

But if you miss that, you can still register at your county’s early voting locations, as long as you provide proof of address.

Balancing NHC precinct officials

Board members also debated placements for precinct officials, as state statute recommends representation from both Republicans and Democrats where possible.

All precincts have representation from both parties and unaffiliated voters, but there are still some without absolute parity, or a one to one ratio of Democrats and Republicans, in judge positions – although the board appointed every member recommended by the New Hanover GOP.

Chair Carter said this is because there simply aren’t enough Republican voters available and willing to assist in those positions in the county. It also depends on residence–as some precincts have a higher number of members from one party over another.

Carter also pointed out that once these people are appointed, they must become non-partisan officials.

Going forward, parity across the county may continue to shift, depending on availability of precinct officials.