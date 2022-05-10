StoryCorps "One Small Step" chooses Wilmington

In collaboration with StoryCorps and other community organizations throughout Wilmington, NC, we invite you to meet someone new — a fellow resident with different views from you, who you might never talk to otherwise — for a simple, personal, 50-minute conversation.

WHQR is one of just six stations selected nationally to host One Small Step in 2022. With participant permission, these conversations will be preserved for future generations at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress.

Visit our One Small Step page for more information!

