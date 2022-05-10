© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
StoryCorps "One Small Step" chooses Wilmington

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published May 10, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT
In collaboration with StoryCorps and other community organizations throughout Wilmington, NC, we invite you to meet someone new — a fellow resident with different views from you, who you might never talk to otherwise — for a simple, personal, 50-minute conversation.

WHQR is one of just six stations selected nationally to host One Small Step in 2022. With participant permission, these conversations will be preserved for future generations at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress.

Visit our One Small Step page for more information!
Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
