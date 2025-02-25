Actor's Arsenal: Ron Fallica talks acting, coaching, and making a professional life in Wilmington

*This project was supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a Division for the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

Actor's Arsenal is a collaborative effort from husband-and-wife team Ron Fallica and Allie McCulloch. Both experienced actors and filmmakers, Ron and Allie have over 35 combined years of experience in the film & TV industry. They each bring their unique gifts and strengths to Actor's Arsenal, making this one of the premiere training options in the Southeast. Some credits include: The Walking Dead, Stranger Things, The Resident, The Punisher, Rectify, The Gloria's, Homeland, Lansky, Come Sunday, Macgyver, The Divergent Series, Good Behavior, House of Cards, Under the Dome, Sleepy Hollow, The Young & The Restless, Entourage, All My Children, Claws and more. Ron & Allie have worked with some of the top A-list talent in the industry like: Julianne Moore, Angelina Jolie, Mahershala Ali, Shailene Woodley, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Heath Ledger, Robin Wright, Michelle Dockery, Matthew Broderick, Claire Danes, Catherine Hardwicke, Damian Lewis, Dean Norris, Eriq Lasalle, Neve Cambell, Kate Bosworth, Sofia Vergara & many more. They have also trained with renowned acting teachers & industry professionals in LA & NY including: Risa Bramon Garcia, Lesly Kahn, Margie Haber, William Alderson, April Webster, Olinda Turturro, Steve Eastin, Dennis Lavalle, Brian Reise, plus many more!