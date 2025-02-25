© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Actor's Arsenal: Ron Fallica talks acting, coaching, and making a professional life in Wilmington

WHQR | By Demia Avery
Published February 25, 2025 at 11:27 AM EST
This week, WHQR’s arts reporter Demia Avery spoke with Ron Fallica an actor and actor, writer, producer, and performance coach. Fallia worked and trained in New York City before working to LA, and then Wilmywood.

*This project was supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a Division for the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

Actor's Arsenal is a collaborative effort from husband-and-wife team Ron Fallica and Allie McCulloch. Both experienced actors and filmmakers, Ron and Allie have over 35 combined years of experience in the film & TV industry. They each bring their unique gifts and strengths to Actor's Arsenal, making this one of the premiere training options in the Southeast. Some credits include: The Walking Dead, Stranger Things, The Resident, The Punisher, Rectify, The Gloria's, Homeland, Lansky, Come Sunday, Macgyver, The Divergent Series, Good Behavior, House of Cards, Under the Dome, Sleepy Hollow, The Young & The Restless, Entourage, All My Children, Claws and more. Ron & Allie have worked with some of the top A-list talent in the industry like: Julianne Moore, Angelina Jolie, Mahershala Ali, Shailene Woodley, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Heath Ledger, Robin Wright, Michelle Dockery, Matthew Broderick, Claire Danes, Catherine Hardwicke, Damian Lewis, Dean Norris, Eriq Lasalle, Neve Cambell, Kate Bosworth, Sofia Vergara & many more. They have also trained with renowned acting teachers & industry professionals in LA & NY including: Risa Bramon Garcia, Lesly Kahn, Margie Haber, William Alderson, April Webster, Olinda Turturro, Steve Eastin, Dennis Lavalle, Brian Reise, plus many more!
Demia has over 20 years of entertainment experience. She has worked in almost every facet of the entertainment industry, from radio promotions to talent coordinator, publicist, podcasting, and now to journalism.

In addition, Demia is co-founder of The Avery Agency, a SAG franchised talent agency located in Atlanta, GA, alongside her partner/sister, Gerra Avery.

Demia is the author of two motivational eBooks entitled, "The Roadblock is You," and"Meditations For the Right Now", as well as a twice being a nominee for the Delaware Black Awards and recently a Wilmington Chamber of Commerce Minority Excellence in Business Award nominee.

Lastly, Demia is CEO/Host of the local podcast Whatchu’Doin NC (formerly Whatchu Doin Wilmington).

