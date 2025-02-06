Cinematique Presents: The Brutalist

Click Here To Purchase Tickets!

The Brutalist runs from Monday, March 3rd to Wednesday, March 5th at the Historic Main Stage at Thalian Hall at 7 pm, with an additional screening at 2 pm on Wednesday, March 5th.

When a visionary architect and his wife flee post-war Europe in 1947 to rebuild their legacy and witness the birth of modern United States, their lives are changed forever by a mysterious, wealthy client.

ACADEMY AWARD NOMINATED

