Cinematique of Wilmington is a series of classic, foreign and notable films sponsored by WHQR and Historic Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets to all screenings are available at the Thalian Hall Website or at the Thalian Hall Box office (Monday-Friday from 12-5pm and one hour before showtime). Admission is $9.63 ($7+ tax and $2.14 ticketing fee)Showtime for Cinematique Films is 7:00pm, plus 4pm matinees on Wednesdays (unless otherwise noted) at Historic Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut Street. For more details about the series or individual features, call the Thalian Box Office at 910.632.2285 or click here.
Cinematique Presents: The Brutalist
The Brutalist runs from Monday, March 3rd to Wednesday, March 5th at the Historic Main Stage at Thalian Hall at 7 pm, with an additional screening at 2 pm on Wednesday, March 5th.
When a visionary architect and his wife flee post-war Europe in 1947 to rebuild their legacy and witness the birth of modern United States, their lives are changed forever by a mysterious, wealthy client.
ACADEMY AWARD NOMINATED
- Best Motion Picture of the Year
- Best Achievement in Directing (Brady Corbet)
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role (Adrien Brody)
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role (Felicity Jones)
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role (Guy Pearce)
- Best Original Screenplay (Brady Corbet · Mona Fastvold)
- Best Achievement in Cinematography (Lol Crawley
- Best Achievement in Film Editing (Dávid Jancsó)
- Best Achievement in Production Design (Judy Becker · Patricia Cuccia)
- Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Daniel Blumberg)