STNL! Featuring Acisse Jay

STNL! returns on Thursday, January 23rd @ 7:30 pm in the MC Erny Gallery with singer-songwriter Acisse Jay!

Acisse Jay is a captivating rock/blues/Americana singer-songwriter from Norfolk, VA, known for her electrifying performances and soulful, genre-blending songwriting. Her sound—a fusion of rock, blues, country, gospel, and Americana—has earned her the moniker “the soul of rock,” bringing a fresh voice to classic styles.

Reserve your seats by emailing soup@whqr.org or call 910-343-1640 Ext 203 during regular business hours. ($10 suggested donation)