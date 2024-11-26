Homemade Holiday Shorts 2024

For one evening each year in December, friends of WHQR gather in our MC Erny Gallery and around their radios at home to listen to holiday stories read live by entertaining guests. This year, our storytellers, Wiley Cash, Shane Fernando, and Wills Maxwell will read emotional and funny tales of the season. Hosted by Rob Zapple and featuring music from Delia Stanley. The program is followed by a holiday party with food and wine.

Homemade Holiday Shorts is a live broadcast and begins at exactly 6pm on Sunday, December 15th.

Doors open: 5:15pm

Live Radio Show: 6pm

Reception: 7pm

*Guests will be seated by 5:50 to start the live broadcast promptly at 6pm.

Tickets are $50 each (includes the performance and reception) and can be purchased here. All proceeds benefit WHQR.

Purchase your tickets early as capacity is limited for comfort and this event usually sell out.

The event is broadcast live on WHQR 91.3fm at 6 pm. The MC Erny Gallery at WHQR is located on the third floor of 254 N. Front Street in downtown Wilmington.