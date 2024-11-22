Black Violin's Kev Marcus about beats, Bach, and breaking stereotypes

© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
WHQR | By Demia Avery
Published November 22, 2024 at 11:33 AM EST

WHQR’s arts reporter Demia Avery sat down with Kev Marcus — who along with his musical partner Wil B make up the group Black Violin. They talked about the group's origins, how their unique blend of hip-hop beats and classically-based violin playing evolved, and what it's like to look like a linebacker and play like a Julliard grad.

Words don’t quite do this duo justice. You’ll need to hear the symphony of sound that Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste collaboratively create. This year, Black Violin is touring the country to celebrate twenty years of their explosive, genre-bending musical career.

From winning Amateur Night on “Showtime at the Apollo” to being nominated for two Grammy Awards, Black Violin has established themselves as true musical legends. But, their passion for music doesn’t stop there. Marcus and Baptiste are committed to challenging stereotypes, reimagining the possibility of classical music, and sponsoring music education for young musicians. In 2015, NPR wrote, “their music will help keep classical music alive for the next generation.” Since then, they’ve done just that.

