Black Violin's Kev Marcus about beats, Bach, and breaking stereotypes

Words don’t quite do this duo justice. You’ll need to hear the symphony of sound that Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste collaboratively create. This year, Black Violin is touring the country to celebrate twenty years of their explosive, genre-bending musical career.

From winning Amateur Night on “Showtime at the Apollo” to being nominated for two Grammy Awards, Black Violin has established themselves as true musical legends. But, their passion for music doesn’t stop there. Marcus and Baptiste are committed to challenging stereotypes, reimagining the possibility of classical music, and sponsoring music education for young musicians. In 2015, NPR wrote, “their music will help keep classical music alive for the next generation.” Since then, they’ve done just that.

Below: Watch the full interview