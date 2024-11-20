Special Holiday Programming

Read below for our Holiday Special Programming Schedule

Salmagundi Holiday Special

Monday, December 16th at 8 pm

Pat Marriott's regular Monday evening potpourri features Rheinberger's "Star of Bethlehem," Schütz's "Christmas Story," and Poulenc's "Gloria."

Jonathan Winters’ A Christmas Carol

Wednesday, December 18th at noon and Sunday, December 22nd at 4pm

An updated version of a public radio tradition hosted by NPR's Susan Stamberg. The late master comedian Jonathan Winters presents a distinctive reading of Dickens' holiday classic, with a special performing edition prepared by Dickens for his own presentations. Also featuring Mimi Kennedy. From NPR and KCRW.

With Heart and Voice Advent Special

Sunday, December 22nd at 7am

Sacred music for Christmas

Sunday Baroque Christmas Special

Sunday, December 22nd at 8 am

Baroque music for Christmas

Classical Guitar Alive - Christmas Music Past and Present

Sunday, December 22nd at Noon

Music for guitar for Christmas, from traditional Christmas carols to contemporary works, including Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite,” and Czech composer Ottmar Macha’s “Christmas Concertino”.

Salmagundi Holiday Special II

Monday, December 23rd at 8pm

Pat Marriott's regular Monday evening potpourri features Rick Sowash's "Christmas Rondo" and - as Pat's annual Christmas gift to WHQR listeners - Pablo Casals' joyful Christmas tale of rural Catalonia, "El Pesebre" (The Manger).

Listen Live! - A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

Tuesday, December 24th at 10am and again at 7pm on Wednesday December 25th

Holiday perennial "A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols" allows WHQR listeners to share in a live, world-wide Christmas Eve broadcast of a service of Biblical readings, carols, and related seasonal Classical music. This special will be presented by one of the world’s foremost choirs of men and boys and performed in an acoustically and architecturally renowned venue, the 500-year-old Chapel of King’s College, Cambridge, England.

A Chanticleer Christmas

Tuesday, December 24th at 8pm and again on December 25th at 8am

This one-hour program of holiday favorites, new and old, will be presented live in concert by Chanticleer, the superb 12-man ensemble known as "an orchestra of voices." Chanticleer is one of the premiere vocal ensembles in the nation, and their Christmas program is a perennial favorite on WHQR. The ensemble has won two Grammys and is a member of the American Classical Music Hall of Fame.

Welcome Christmas

Tuesday, December 24th at 9pm and again on December 25th at 9am

There’s no better way to welcome Christmas than Welcome Christmas!, the VocalEssence holiday concert conducted by Philip Brunelle. It’s an hour of joyful, classic holiday music from VocalEssence, one of the world’s premiere choral groups, singing traditional carols and new discoveries.

All Is Bright: Contemplative Music for Christmas

Wednesday, December 25th at 10am

All Is Bright is an hour of contemplative music related to the Christmas season and its symbolism. This program uses sacred choral music grouped in a way to tell the traditional Christmas story by way of songs about angels, the star, and the manger scene. Featured artists include Cantus, Chanticleer, Cambridge Singers, Bryn Terfel, Emma Kirkby, Jessye Norman, and a variety of choirs.

A Handel and Haydn Society Christmas

Wednesday, December 25th at 11am

Celebrate the season with this hour-long special featuring Christmas choral music from America’s oldest continuously performing ensemble, Boston’s Handel & Haydn Society.

Performance Today Holiday Special

Wednesday, December 25th at 12pm

No Small Endeavor: Can Curiosity Save Your Holidays?

Wednesday, December 25th at noon and Sunday, December 29th at 4pm

To prepare for family dinners and political conversations this holiday season, two guests offer us new ways of being humble and curious. Malcolm Gladwell reveals why we must learn humility if we are to understand each other. Then, former U.S. Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith offers powerful poems that invite us to acknowledge the full, complex, and beautiful worth of the human beings we encounter.

St. Olaf Christmas Special

Wednesday, December 25th at 2pm

The St. Olaf Christmas Festival is a chance for listeners across the country and around the world to participate in one of the nation’s most treasured holiday celebrations. Programming includes sacred choral and instrumental music from many traditions: beloved hymns, classical masterworks, folk songs from around the world, and African-American spirituals.

Mark O'Connor's An Appalachian Christmas

Wednesday, December 25th at 4pm

Mark O’Connor, famous bluegrass fiddler and respected American composer, leads the O’Connor Band and special guest Nancy Ives, principal cellist of the Oregon Symphony, in An Appalachian Christmas.

Carols, Customs and Candlelight: a Celtic Christmas Celebration

Wednesday, December 25th at 5pm

Host Andrea Blain explores music and customs that have roots in ancient winter celebrations and traditional Christmas festivals. The music features classical ensembles and soloists like Apollo’s Fire and Bryn Terfel, as well as traditional instruments like harp, fiddle and mandolin.

Candles Burning Brightly

Wednesday, December 25th at 6pm

A delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home.

WHQR’s “A Season’s Griot”

Thursday, December 26th at 7pm and Wednesday, January 1st at noon.

Hosted by the late beloved storyteller, Madafo Lloyd Wilson, A Season's Griot is an annual one-hour special that captures the tales and traditions of African American and African peoples. The show’s poet laureate, Beverly Fields Burnette, and other members of the Season’s Griot family return with familiar and favorite elements of Griot.

Classical Guitar Alive - Winter's Tale

Sunday, December 29th at 12pm

Music for guitar about Winter and more, including works by Vivaldi, Piazzolla, and the young Polish guitarist-composer Marek Pasieczny’s piece for guitar and clarinet, titled “Winter’s Tale.”

With Heart and Voice New Year Special

Sunday, December 29th at 7am

Sacred music for the Octave of Christmas

Sunday Baroque New Year Special

Sunday, December 29th at Noon

Baroque music for the new year

Salmagundi New Year Special

Monday, December 30th at 8pm

Pat Marriott's regular Monday evening potpourri features Leonard Bernstein's immortal multi-national 1989 Berlin Wall performance of Beethoven's Ninth.

Listen Live! - New Year's Day Concert in Vienna

Wednesday, January 1st, 2025 at 11am

A WHQR and Vienna Philharmonic tradition, the Philharmonic presents a New Year's Day program of the lively and nostalgic music from the vast repertoire of the family of Johann Strauss and their contemporaries. These concerts not only delight the audience in the Musikverein in Vienna, but also - through live transmission - throughout the world.

A Chanukah Celebration with Chicago Acappella

Thursday, January 2nd, 2025 at 6pm

Join Jonathan Miller, artistic director of Chicago a cappella and a longtime champion of Jewish choral music, for an inspiring and informative show featuring choral music set to Chanukah texts.