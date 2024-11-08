Fracaswell Hyman on acting, writing for kids, and taking chances

*This project was supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a Division for the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

Listen to Demia Avery's full interview with Fracaswell Hyman Listen • 23:44

Fracaswell Hyman is a writer, director, actor, author, and producer. He's a native North Carolinian who now lives in Wilmington.

Bio from Hyman's website:

Hyman began theatrical adventures in New York City as a high school junior when he auditioned and was accepted into the rigorous Professional Training Program of The Negro Ensemble Company. He earned a BFA in theater from the Leonard Davis Center for the Performing arts at City College of New York. After years of numerous Off Broadway, and regional theater productions, Hyman appeared on Broadway in David Merrick’s “Oh, Kay!” along with Brian Stokes Mitchell. When that show swiftly closed, Hyman put a pin in his theatrical career and took on his first writing job on the staff of PBS’ “Ghostwriter” where he wrote over twenty episodes and became head writer for the third season.

Hyman created THE FAMOUS JETT JACKSON for the Disney Channel, moved to Los Angeles and spent the next few decades as creator, show runner, executive producer and director of various television series including ROMEO, TAINA, LITTLE BILL and Netflix’s BOOKMARKS: CELEBRATING BLACK VOICES. Recently, Hyman served as Executive Producer/Head Writer for the inaugural season of the new PBS Kids hit series, LYLA IN THE LOOP, which premiered in February 2024.

Hyman is very active in the Wilmington N.C. theater community as a director, actor, and producer. Over the last ten years he has won three Wilmington Theater Awards (WTA) for Best Actor for his performances in FENCES as Troy Maxson, HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED as August Wilson, and Hoke in DRIVING MISS DAISY. In 2024, Hyman starred as Willy Loman in DEATH OF A SALESMAN.

In 2022 Hyman won a WTA for Outstanding Director, Drama for SCHOOL GIRLS, OR THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY and in 2023 he won a WTA for Outstanding Director, Musical for RAGTIME. His recent film and television credits in front of the camera include THE BURIAL with Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones, Donald Glover’s hit series, ATLANTA, and the new series; FOUND, THE HUNTING WIVES and CROSS on Amazon Prime.

Hyman is the author of the middle grade book series; MANGO DELIGHT, MANGO IN NEW YORK and MANGO ALL THE TIME published by Sterling Publishing.

