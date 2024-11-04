Serve on WHQR's Community Advisory Board

Wilmington’s hometown NPR affiliate is looking for enthusiastic and engaged WHQR listeners to join the Community Advisory Board. The goal of the CAB is to support and promote the station and to solicit our community's input on issues and programming important to them. We do this by representing the station at community events and volunteering our time to support WHQR's mission. Each member is expected to attend all meetings (4 a year) and to volunteer at a minimum of 2 community events per year. CAB members also have the opportunity to volunteer for station events, work pledge drives, and support the news team in the Community Agenda Project.

TO APPLY:

Interested? Email CABsearch@whqr.org by November 15, 2024 with your resume and letter of interest*. We look forward to meeting you!

CAB'S MISSION:

Creating greater awareness in the community of the station—its programs and its services to the community.

Soliciting and providing community input on issues and programming important to the listening area—what it does well; where it needs to improve; new programming suggestions.

Engaging in outreach programs and activities to expand awareness of the station programming; and increase involvement of diverse populations—age groups, geographic, ethnic communities

Representing the station at community events

Increasing membership and support for the station

*To be considered, applicants must be a member of WHQR, having made a contribution to the station within the past 12 months. Or, become a new member prior to the application deadline for CAB consideration.