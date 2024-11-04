Friday Feedback: November 1, 2024

We’ve heard from listeners recently about problems with our signal both on the main channel and 92.7 classical, such as the listener who wrote “Why is your signal breaking up badly this evening? It's been scratchy for a couple of weeks but tonight after 7 p.m. it's terrible.” This problem seems to come and go, so we’ve been trying to track down its source when it’s present. Our engineers have determined that the microwave link to our transmitter has become flaky, so we’re going to have to send the equipment out for repair. Service interruption will be brief while we take the equipment down and put up replacements. Thanks to everyone who alerted us to this problem. I know how frustrating it is to have the signal breakup, so I just want to remind our listeners that WHQR streaming on smart speakers, computers and the WHQR app on your cell phone is unaffected by broadcast issues that may crop up.

You may be surprised to learn that WHQR has loyal listeners far beyond our broadcast area. We recently heard from one listener from Texas, who wrote “Before I moved to Texas 10 years ago, I lived in Wilmington and listened to WHQR. I now live near Waco and support my local station KWBU. However, I enjoy using the WHQR App, so I’m sending you a donation as well.”

We heard from another listener who said “I am a new listener who may move to Wilmington soon, listening now from Minneapolis. I'd like to hear the vintage recording of the Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto #3 with Vladimir Horowitz and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra from the 1950's, if available.” WHQR’s Classical Music Director Pat Marriott responded “Horowitz, to my knowledge, did not record the Rachmaninoff 3 with the Chicago Symphony as such, but he did record it with the so-called "RCA Victor Symphony Orchestra" under Reiner. Is that the recording you meant? If so, I certainly will play it!” I am often astounded at the knowledge of music, performers and performances our hosts possess and share every day.

Speaking of WHQR Classical, please take a moment to fill out our WHQR Classical Music Listener Survey on our website. We want to know what you enjoy and what we could do better. It’s a short one page survey. Look for the link on the WHQR website.

Finally, I’d like to extend a belated thanks to all the volunteers, businesses and donors who helped us during our fund drive this fall. All of us at WHQR are warmed by your support and the comments that come with it, like the listener from Leland who said “I have listened to WHQR since I was a child and am now 38” and from Oak Island who said “I have been a long time listener and am proud to now be a donor. Keep up the excellent journalism!” We will do just that, thanks to your support.

We love to get your questions, comments and criticisms. You can find us on Facebook and Twitter, or X, or email us at feedback@whqr.org. Thanks for your feedback, and we look forward to hearing from you.

