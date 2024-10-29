© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Guitarist John Hussman, Emily Burdette, and vocalist Jordan Hughes perform
Soup to Nuts Live!
WHQR's SOUP TO NUTS LIVE! performances are held in the MC Erny Gallery at WHQR and Live at Ted's. Look forward to great Bluegrass, Rockabilly, Celtic, Country, Blues, Latin, Jazz, Folk, Indie, Pop, and Americana performances - all live in intimate settings, hosted by George Scheibner, then rebroadcast on WHQR 91.3fm. See below for upcoming shows or listen to the produced broadcasts of many of our shows by clicking the listen button.If you would like to be considered for a future STNL! session in front of a live audience at WHQR or Ted's, we'd like to hear from you. Send an email of interest to stnl@whqr.org and include links to your music, biography, website, videos, social media, club & tour dates, etc. We look forward to making contact with you soon. Thank you!

STNL! Featuring: Eduardo de Rosamaria

WHQR
Published October 29, 2024 at 11:06 AM EDT

WHQR's Soup To Nuts Live! will feature Eduardo de Rosamaria Spanish Guitar and Flamenco Concert on Thursday, November 7 at 7:30 pm (doors open 6:30 pm) in the MC Erny Gallery at 254 N. Front St. in downtown Wilmington, North Carolina

This international ensemble with guitarra, baile, and cante will transport you to the Andalusia region of Spain, where you will experience the raw emotion and energy of a Flamenco performance.

Featured will be traditional “flamenco palos” (Alegrias, Tangos, Guajiras), and classical Spanish and flamenco guitar compositions (Paco de Lucia, Isaac Albeniz, Joaquin Rodrigo, The Gipsy Kings).

This performance will feature Venezuelan flamenco dancer Wendy Araujo.

Reserve your seats by sending an email to soup@whqr.org or call 910-343-1640 Ext 203 during regular business hours. ($10 suggested donation)
Tags
Inside WHQR The MC Erny Gallery