STNL! Featuring: Eduardo de Rosamaria

WHQR's Soup To Nuts Live! will feature Eduardo de Rosamaria Spanish Guitar and Flamenco Concert on Thursday, November 7 at 7:30 pm (doors open 6:30 pm) in the MC Erny Gallery at 254 N. Front St. in downtown Wilmington, North Carolina

This international ensemble with guitarra, baile, and cante will transport you to the Andalusia region of Spain, where you will experience the raw emotion and energy of a Flamenco performance.

Featured will be traditional “flamenco palos” (Alegrias, Tangos, Guajiras), and classical Spanish and flamenco guitar compositions (Paco de Lucia, Isaac Albeniz, Joaquin Rodrigo, The Gipsy Kings).

This performance will feature Venezuelan flamenco dancer Wendy Araujo.

Reserve your seats by sending an email to soup@whqr.org or call 910-343-1640 Ext 203 during regular business hours. ($10 suggested donation)

