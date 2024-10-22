Cinematique Presents: Saturday Night

Click here to purchase tickets!

Saturday Night runs from Monday, December 16th to Wednesday, December 18th at the Historic Main Stage at Thalian Hall at 7pm, with an additional screening at 4pm on Wednesday, December 18th.

At 11:30 pm on October 11th, 1975, a ferocious troupe of young comedians and writers changed television forever. Find out what happened behind the scenes in the 90 minutes leading up to the first broadcast of Saturday Night Live (1975).

Watch the trailer here.